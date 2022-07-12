Cold Front Moving In

A cold front is on the move as we kick off our Tuesday and it’s bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. Moisture isn’t expected to be widespread but any rain is badly needed as drought conditions have developed. This front continues to slide to the SE throughout the AM with drier air working in for the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler too as the wind flow comes in from the north.

Lower Humidity Sticks Around

The comfier feel sticks around for mid-week as well with highs in the lower 90s. Highs will be near normal for this time of the year under just a few clouds. Humidity remains in check as we progress through the latter half of next week despite our temperatures surging upward. Seasonable conditions are on the docket for Thursday but the heat starts to ramp up by Friday.

Temps Climb Once Again

Afternoon readings will be back into the middle and upper 90s both Friday and Saturday along with a fair sky. We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday as a disturbance moves around the ridge and drops into the Ozarks. This could lead to isolated storms but right now, chances are looking pretty slim. Stay tuned if you have outdoor plans!

High Rain Chances

The upper-level parts of this system moves in by Sunday and this brings a higher chance for rain on Sunday. It’s something we’ll be watching closely as the rain is badly needed. It’ll be cooler behind this wave of low pressure with highs around 90° Sunday and Monday afternoons. Drier conditions take over by Monday of next week with just a few clouds on tap.

Download our WEATHER APP in the Apple Store

Download our WEATHER APP in the Google Play Store

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer