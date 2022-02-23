Winter Weather Moves In

Thanks to the cold front that moved through yesterday, Arctic air is setting in and it’s going to stick around for quite a while. It’s going to provide the ingredients needed for winter weather across the region too as our next storm system moves in. An area of low pressure will move our way today and is going to bring us a mixed bag of precipitation. Sleet, freezing rain, and snow are on the table Wednesday afternoon lasting into the overnight. Minor accumulations of snow and sleet are expected with a higher threat for ice accumulation in place across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

Winter Storm Part 2

Another wave of low pressure will reinvigorate our chances for wintry precipitation on Thursday and this moisture will likely stick around into early Thursday night before departing.

Accumulations of Snow & Ice Expected

Storm totals in terms of snowfall aren’t looking terribly high but some spots north of Springfield could possibly see around 2″ with lighter amounts the farther SE you trek. Around an inch is a solid bet across the metro with less than an inch in spots like Branson and our neighborhoods in Northern Arkansas. In terms of the ice, a 0.25″-0.5″ is likely for our southern communities, which could make for treacherous road conditions. There could be some isolated locations that pick up closer to 0.75″ and that could lead to power outages and dangerous travel.

Temperatures Staying Cold

Temperatures today and Thursday both will be below freezing with highs only in the 20s and 30s. The cold air sticks around into Friday with highs around the 30-degree mark under a bit more sunshine. A storm system moves by to our south Saturday into Sunday which brings the return of the clouds. We’ll see the chance for showers and maybe a few snowflakes in Northern Arkansas and far Southern Missouri as it moves through. These should stay south of Springfield as we progress through our Saturday night with the clouds decreasing on Sunday. Temps slowly start to rebound over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels takes over. This will lead to afternoon readings climbing back into the 40s-50s on Sunday with milder conditions on the docket by early next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer