High Pressure Builds In

The workweek is ending on a quieter note across the Ozarks as high pressure builds in. It’s still going to be brutally cold though with that high situated to our northwest. That means that northerly winds will continue to pump in frigid conditions. Readings will start off in the lower teens and upper single digits with wind chills around 0° so if you do have to go into school, make sure you’re bundled up. By this afternoon, temperatures will likely be back around the 30° mark under partly cloudy skies.

System Slides to our South

Clouds thicken up tonight as another storm system moves by to our south. This could bring a few showers and possibly some wet snow to Northern Arkansas but we’re not expecting any moisture around Springfield. Clouds will be thicker though but I do think we’ll still get in on a bit of sunshine. High pressure takes over on Sunday and that brings a return to the sunshine along with warmer temps. Highs rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

Warmer Temps Take Over

Milder conditions prevail through early next week as this ridge continues to build in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. It looks to be parked on top of us by late in the week and that is going to lead to a huge boost in our temperatures. Afternoon readings look to surge back close to 60 Monday with even milder conditions expected as we progress toward mid-week. Wednesday will not only feature abundant sun but also highs back into the upper 60s. Our neighborhoods to the SW will likely be in the low to mid-70s. Thursday looks to be the day that we could hit 70° in the metro sunny skies. Looking a little beyond the 7-day, another pattern shift is looking likely by next weekend as a series of storm systems look to move our way.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer