Sprinkles Possible

A storm system is continuing to work through the region this AM and it will bring the threat of a few sprinkles as we head through the first half of the day. As this low continues to spin through Arkansas, heavier showers will be possible for some of our southern neighborhoods across Northern Arkansas. Clouds will stick around as well but the sunshine begins to peek out for the afternoon with temps rounding out in the low to mid-60s.

Drier Air Takes Over

High pressure briefly takes over and that brings a return to the sunshine by Wednesday with highs rebounding nicely. Afternoon readings surge back into the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine. Temps remain above average as we progress into Thursday but we won’t see as much sunshine as our next storm system moves closer. If you’re planning on going out for St. Patrick’s Day though, you can expect to stay dry with highs in the low to mid-70s.

More Rainfall

This disturbance looks to bring more widespread rain Friday and it will also drag a cold front with it. After climbing well above average on Thursday, temps take a big hit for Friday afternoon. We’re looking at the 40s and 50s throughout the Ozarks making it a raw, dreary day as we end the workweek. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, especially in Northern Arkansas, where we will have a bit of instability developing. This area of low-pressure tracks NE throughout the day and by the evening, that rain is tapering off and drier air is starting to take over. High pressure builds for the start of the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 60s expected. That high-pressure center brings more sunshine Saturday and Sunday with just a few clouds on the docket. The warming trend also continues as we officially kick-start Spring on Sunday or the Vernal Equinox as it’s technically known. Highs surge back into the 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies. Another storm system brings the potential for afternoon and evening showers Monday and this is something we’ll be watching closely for any threat of severe weather.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer