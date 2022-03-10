Clouds Return to the Ozarks

Clouds are thickening up ahead of our next winter storm and we won’t see too much sunshine today as a result. Temps will be able to rise back into the 40s and 50s southeast of the stalled front across the Ozarks with the 30s on tap NW of the metro. That is where winds will be coming in from the northeast, keeping thins on the chilly side. This part of the viewing area is where we’ll have to watch our for on and off snow showers as this disturbance continues to move in. Areas NW of Highway 54 should be aware that a bit of snow is possible today but the bulk of it arrives tonight into early Friday.

Winter Weather Returns

Clouds continue to increase Thursday night as this disturbance moves closer to the area. Overnight, temps are going to fall back into the 20s as winds turn back around from the north to the northeast. The cold front sets the stage for the wintry weather that arrives in the early hours of Friday. As the upper-level low moves into the Ozarks, snow will overspread the viewing area by around sunrise Friday. Temperatures will be conducive for tricky travel as highs will only be in the 20s and 30s. That will allow for that snow to start sticking quickly. Accumulating snow is looking like a solid possibility so make sure you stay tuned if you have plans.

Snowfall Accumulations Expected

A few inches is a good bet throughout the Ozarks with the heaviest amounts to our north and west. Some of our far NW neighborhoods like Nevada and Clinton could pick up closer to half of afoot. Just outside the viewing area, parts of Central Missouri could pick up over 6″. Snow begins to taper off Friday night with the cloud cover breaking up behind the storm system. It’ll be bitter as we awaken on Saturday with lows in the single digits and low teens.