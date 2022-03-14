Clouds Thicken Up

After a gorgeous end to the weekend, clouds begin to increase as we kick off the workweek. An area of low pressure is on the approach and that will be the driver in the thickening clouds and eventually our chances for rain. Ahead of this disturbance, temperatures stay mild with highs in the lower to middle 60s for many of us. We could see a stray shower or two late but better chances hold until we get past sundown.

Showers Move In

Overnight is when this low tracks through the region, and as it does showers will become a bit more widespread. On and off showers are on the table through tonight with a couple of sprinkles lingering for the first half of our Tuesday. Clouds will stick around as well but the sunshine begins to peek out for the afternoon. High pressure briefly takes over and that brings a return to the sunshine by Wednesday with highs rebounding nicely.

Temperatures on the Rise

Afternoon readings surge back into the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine. Temps remain above average as we progress into Thursday but we won’t see as much sunshine as our next storm system moves closer. If you’re planning on going out for St. Patrick’s Day though, you expect to stay dry with highs in the 70s.

Rain Chances Return

This one looks to bring more widespread rain for Friday and it will also drag a cold front with it. After climbing well above average on Thursday, temps take a big hit for Friday afternoon. We’re looking at the 40s and 50s throughout the Ozarks making it a raw, dreary day as we end the workweek. Drier air takes back over for the start of the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 60s expected. The warming trend continues as we officially kick-start Spring on Sunday or the Vernal Equinox as it’s technically known. Highs surge back into the 60s and 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer