Gloomy Trend Continues

Yesterday was a gloomy, raw day throughout the Ozarks and we’ll keep that trend going for today. Northwesterly winds prevail for our Thursday which will keep our temps well below average for this time of the year. Areas of drizzle and hit or miss showers continue to work through as this upper-level low moves through the region. Grabbing the umbrella will definitely be a good idea. Drier air does take over tonight and that will make for decreasing cloud cover through the overnight.

Weak Cold Front Slides Through

A moisture-starved frontal boundary approaches from the NW tonight but this one will not be a big weather maker for us. It slides through the area early Friday and it will drop our temps just a touch into the first half of the weekend. Despite the front, we’ll still see a fair amount of sunshine which we desperately need after this gloomy week. Temperatures rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday, we fall back into the lower to mid-50s.

Nicer Weekend on Tap

High pressure builds in on Saturday, leading to a nice amount of sunshine and that continues for Sunday. Temps get a nice boost for our Sunday, with winds turning back around from the southeast, we can expect highs in the lower to middle 60s. Monday will be even warmer ahead of our next storm system with highs expected back into the middle and upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sun. This stormy system approaches Tuesday and with that, clouds will be on the increase. Highs will be well above average, topping out in the middle 70s. Showers look to develop by our Tuesday night into Wednesday as this disturbance moves into the viewing area. It eventually will bring a cold front through here by Wednesday morning, which will drop our temps back into the lower 60s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer