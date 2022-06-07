Chances for Storms

An unsettled pattern has developed across the region as winds higher upstairs in the atmosphere comes in from the northwest. This will usher in multiple disturbances and we’ll see multiple rounds of rain as a result. Our next one moves in early this morning bringing a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once again, a couple of these could become stronger with some instability building. We have a Marginal Risk draped across the viewing area today as well meaning a couple of storms could turn severe. They could include gusty winds and small hail.

Unsettled Pattern Holds into Mid-Week

The parade of storm systems continues Wednesday as the next cold front slides into the Ozarks. Hit or miss showers and storms on the docket for our Hump Day too so make sure you keep that umbrella handy. A Marginal Risk is draped across the Ozarks on our Wednesday too meaning a few stronger storms will be possible so stay weather aware.

Brief Break in the Wet Weather

We catch a little break on Thursday as high pressure builds in briefly. Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Friday Eve with highs in the upper 70s. The final cold front is slated to arrive as we end the workweek and this also brings a likelihood of showers and storms. A ridge begins to develop over the weekend as upper-level flow turns to the southwest. This allows for a drier and warmer pattern to develop over the weekend. Highs look to jump from the 70s Saturday to the 80s on Sunday along with a fair sky. As this ridge builds, more sunshine and heat take over into early next week with highs in the 80s and 90s by Monday.

