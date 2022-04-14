Cold Start to Thursday

Wednesday sure was an active day across the region but conditions will be much quieter today. High pressure is building in and that will lead to pleasant temps and a bright sky. We’re starting off on a cold note with Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in effect so make sure you bundle up. We’ll see a lot more sunshine for our Thursday with highs topping out in the 50s and 60s. Clouds do start to thicken up late tonight ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive tomorrow. It’s not going to be a washout out for our Friday but we will have scattered showers throughout the day. Afternoon readings will likely climb back into the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon under a mainly cloudy sky.

Chance of Storms Returns

The chance of storms heightens as we head through the later afternoon and as instability builds in. A cold front will be sliding southward, coinciding with a spike in energy in the atmosphere. We do have a Marginal Risk in play for our southern neighborhoods and that means we could see a few strong to severe storms. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary hazards. As this disturbance slides to the south, we’ll see the potential for a stray shower or two on Saturday but the first half of the weekend is looking drier.

Wet Easter Sunday

A better chance of showers and maybe a few rumbles arrive to end the weekend thanks to our next storm system and cold front. If you’re traveling anywhere for Easter, make sure you keep tabs on the latest forecast. Easter services will likely be raw and gray, with Easter Egg Hunts possibly being impacted by the wet weather. Make sure you have a back-up plan just in case. It’ll be chilly thanks to that east-to-northeasterly breeze with highs only in the 40s and 50s. The start of next week is looking drier and brighter with highs warming back into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday. Our next round of unsettled weather arrives by mid-week as a cold front moves into the Upper Midwest.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer