Rain/Snow Showers on Tap

We end the workweek with not only a winter-like chill but also with scattered rain and snow showers. It’ll be really similar to what we saw last Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s. The wind will really be cranking from the north to northwest making it feel even colder with freeze headlines in effect for all of the Ozarks into Saturday morning. Lows will likely be in the upper 20s for much of the viewing area so make sure you pull in or cover those plants.

Sunshine Returns

The weekend is looking a lot nicer with sunshine prevailing Saturday into Sunday. Temps rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon with the 70s making a grand return for Sunday. It’ll be great to be outdoors but the wind will be howling again ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive next Monday. Highs stay on the mild side of the spectrum early next week with temps holding in the lower to middle 70s both days. As this disturbance moves closer, shower and storm chances will be on the increase.

Windy, Unsettled Conditions Return

A warm front will likely lift through the Ozarks possibly sparking isolated showers or storms late Sunday into Monday with showers looking scattered at this point. Storm chances will be a little bit higher Tuesday, thanks to the instability rising as this area of low pressure moves our way. Wednesday is definitely looking like a day to stay weather aware as this cold front slides into the Plains.

Severe Weather Possible

Severe storms are on the table once again and we have the potential for them to be more widespread this time around. We’ll have higher instability, moisture content, and wind shear, making all forms of severe weather possible. This is still about a week away but make sure you’re keeping tabs on our latest forecasts! Temperatures will be well above average throughout the first half of next week, topping out in the 70s across the board. It’ll definitely feel like Summer throughout the Ozarks with the mugginess returning as well. Thursday is looking brighter and chillier as we’ll be on the backside of that storm system. Highs look to fall back toward the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mainly sunny sky.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer