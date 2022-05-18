Wednesday Starting a little Wet

A disturbance upstairs in the atmosphere moves through early today and it’s bringing more widespread showers and storms to the area. The moisture could contain some small hail and gusty wind as a few parts of this complex have warranted Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. Heavy downpours are likely across much of the Ozarks so make sure you travel carefully early this morning. This activity will likely clear the region by late morning with sunshine taking over by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer, surging back into the middle and upper 80s with the humidity spiking. As a weak upper-level ridge develops, the hotter and more humid stretch holds through our Thursday into Friday. Temps look to soar back close to 90° Thursday and again on Friday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Next Cold Front

Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along that frontal boundary with some severe storms possible. We have a Marginal to Slight Risk meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible with hail and gusty wind being the primary hazards. We’ll have that instability on the rise as well as the moisture content in the air that will contribute to that risk. Showers and storms are still on the table for our Saturday as this storm system moves to the east. Depending on the speed of the front, we will have to monitor the threat of severe weather.

Briefly Below Average

Much cooler air takes over behind the boundary with temps around 10° below normal. Highs are expected in the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 40s. Some of our northern neighborhoods could dip into the lower 40s so you may need to turn the heat back on briefly! Sunday is looking great as high pressure builds in with plenty of sunshine on tap. Clouds then increase Sunday night into Monday ahead of our next disturbance which will likely bring showers and a few storms Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer