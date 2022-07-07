Sweltering Conditions Expected

The big story in the near term is the heat as a strong heat dome holds across the Plains. An upper-level ridge is going to keep us mainly dry and hot, at least for our Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon soar back into the upper 90s and lower 100s under a partly cloudy sky. With that daytime-driven instability, we could see a couple of pop-up thundershowers but most will stay dry. Feels like temps this afternoon will soar back into the mid to upper 100s which is why we have Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect. You’ll want to remember your heat safety precautions and think about your pets as well as your elderly friends and family. It’ll be great to find a pool to beat the heat or hit up the lakes.

Cold Front Moves In

The plus is a cold front moves in tonight into Friday. Not only will it knock our temps back a bit but it will also bring us a chance for showers and storms. It’s not looking like a washout at this point but if you have outdoor plans, you’ll definitely want to monitor the latest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table and with some of that instability, a couple could turn stronger. It’s something we’ll be watching over the next 36 hours or so. Highs Saturday will be cooler, falling back toward seasonable levels for this time of year. We’re expecting numbers around 90°. Temps look to rise back into the low to mid-90s Sunday afternoon along with plenty of sunshine.

Heat, Storm Chances Return

Temperatures continue to surge upward as we progress into early next week with the upper 90s and low 100s on the table again for Monday. The heat looks to develop ahead of another cold front that moves in by Tuesday. This boundary brings the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms. On the backside of the front, drier and cooler air takes over into our Wednesday. Highs will be near normal for this time of the year under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Depending on how far south the front gets, a couple of showers or storms are possible but chances are looking slim.

Download our WEATHER APP in the Apple Store

Download our WEATHER APP in the Google Play Store

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer