When to see peak fall foliage across the Ozarks

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 75° 45°

Thursday

63° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 43°

Friday

72° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 53°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 75° 59°

Sunday

77° / 61°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 77° 61°

Monday

77° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 60°

Tuesday

78° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
61°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
69°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
73°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
72°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
21%
71°

69°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
69°

67°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
67°

66°

8 PM
Showers
41%
66°

64°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

59°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

57°

1 AM
Clear
4%
57°

54°

2 AM
Clear
4%
54°

52°

3 AM
Clear
4%
52°

50°

4 AM
Clear
4%
50°

49°

5 AM
Clear
4%
49°

48°

6 AM
Clear
4%
48°

47°

7 AM
Clear
4%
47°

47°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
47°

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Fall foliage peaks at different times for different locations. For the northern part of Missouri, colors usually peak around Mid October, while the rest of Missouri peaks in Late October.

Fall time is all about the fall festivities, changing of the leaves, and cooler weather.

Why do leaves change color?

With cooler weather, the chlorophyll breaks down, leaving other chemicals, such as carotene, which is the orange hue seen on leaves. The summer season affects how vibrant the colors are on leaves with dry conditions in late summer, while autumn has sunny days and cool nights results in the best combination for bright colors.

Some weather ingredients that are needed to intensify fall foliage are:

  • Mild, Sunny Days
  • Chilly Nights
  • Light Frost, Not Freezing
  • Amount of Moisture in Soil
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is thumbnail_Picture-3.png

However, if the region has experienced a late spring or a drought, the peak foliage could delay the onset of color. The Ozarks were dry for most of the summer, being below average for precipitation, which resulted in the delay of color change. Right now, there is patchy foliage, but wait a few more weeks, and that will be a different story! The earliest we could see a near peak around the Ozarks will be in a few weeks; however, the weather will play a major factor in when peak foliage is.

The trees are slowly starting to transition with most trees having the reddish hue, which is from the chemical Anthocyanin. Below are a few bright, vibrant trees that are ahead of the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Sunny

Springfield Mo

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early possible. Low 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
45°F A few showers early possible. Low 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

55°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Rolla

59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
51°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100