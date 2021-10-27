Drone video tracks EF-1 tornado path near Salem, Missouri

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 60° 50°

Thursday

50° / 43°
Rain
Rain 60% 50° 43°

Friday

49° / 42°
Showers
Showers 50% 49° 42°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Sunday

60° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 40°

Monday

53° / 41°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 41°

Tuesday

49° / 39°
Showers
Showers 20% 49° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

5 PM
Rain
97%
55°

54°

6 PM
Rain
89%
54°

53°

7 PM
Showers
58%
53°

54°

8 PM
Light Rain
81%
54°

53°

9 PM
Rain
100%
53°

53°

10 PM
Light Rain
99%
53°

53°

11 PM
Rain
91%
53°

53°

12 AM
Rain
86%
53°

53°

1 AM
Rain
85%
53°

52°

2 AM
Rain
78%
52°

52°

3 AM
Light Rain
75%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
86%
52°

52°

5 AM
Rain
90%
52°

52°

6 AM
Rain
91%
52°

51°

7 AM
Rain
87%
51°

50°

8 AM
Rain
88%
50°

49°

9 AM
Rain
86%
49°

49°

10 AM
Rain
83%
49°

49°

11 AM
Light Rain
84%
49°

48°

12 PM
Light Rain
81%
48°

48°

1 PM
Rain
84%
48°

47°

2 PM
Rain
85%
47°

47°

3 PM
Rain
82%
47°

47°

4 PM
Rain
85%
47°

GLADDEN, Mo- Drone video shared with OzarksFirst from viewer Kent Nichols shows drone video of the damage left from a tornado in Gladden.

The tornado was an EF-1 and was on the ground for six miles.

Across Missouri, there were several tornado warnings across the region, and a few areas were surveyed.

The first touched down at 3:27 p.m. CDT five miles east of Turney, Clinton County, Mo northeast of Kansas City. Its maximum width was 40 yards, and the length was 4.653 miles long. It ended 5 miles west of Kingston, Caldwell County, Mo. This tornado was ranked an EF1 with 100mph winds. The only damage that was reported was roof damage.

An EF-2 tornado was reported in Livingston/Linn that touched down at 4:31 p.m. and ended at 5:18 p.m. It was 150 yards in width and traveled 31.54 miles with max winds of 120mph.

Gladden, Dent County, a tornado touched down at 6:34 p.m. with estimated peak winds at 100mph, ranked an EF-1. This tornado had a maximum wide path of 440 yards and a length of 5.84 miles. The tornado ended at 6:44 p.m.

This storm caused a roof to lift, which resulted in a partial failure of an exterior wall near county road 5510. The tornado uprooted and snapped numerous trees before completely destroying a barn and small shed before crossing over highway N southeast of Turtle, Mo. Trees were uprooted and snapped at their trunks as the tornado crossed County Road 5380.

Richland, Camden County, a tornado touched down at 6:53 p.m. with estimated peak winds at 90mph, ranked an EF-1. The tornado had a maximum wide path of 100 yards and traveled 2.1 miles. The tornado dissipated at 6:57. This tornado tore off the roof of one home and damaged a barn. Multiple trees were uprooted, with several large trees limbs snapped.

To see more damage reports head over to NOAA Storm Damage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Rain

Springfield Mo

53°F Rain Feels like 50°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with periods of rain. Low 50F. E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Considerable cloudiness with periods of rain. Low 50F. E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Branson

55°F Rain Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
52°F Rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Harrison

54°F Rain Feels like 51°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low 52F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
52°F Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Thunder possible. Low 52F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
48°F Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

59°F Rain Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
52°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now
Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100