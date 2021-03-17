Damage caused by the severe weather in Missouri

ELSEY, Mo. — A tree fell on a truck near Galena, Missouri, and a house completely flipped over during the severe weather in the state.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said trees were the cause of multiple damages to homes, boats and power lines in the area, but there were no reported injuries.

“There are homes that are completely gone,” said Rader. “Barns that are completely gone. One there’s a camper laying on top of a barn. Quite extensive damage back to the west of here.”

Highway 248 was closed when the tree near Galena fell, but is now in full operation.

In Elsey, Missouri, a building completely flipped over near Highway 413. Mike Reed, the owner of the flipped home, said it was like a scene out of The Wizard of Oz.

“We had our interior carpenter working on the inside today and he just left a couple of hours ago,” said Reed. “There’s no damage to the house. Everything is good. Just our barn flew over and our chicken coop is flat.”

