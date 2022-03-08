SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Missouri’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week in effect, schools like Boyd Elementary are prepping their students for all types of severe weather situations.

Tuesday morning, March 8th, Missouri’s annual tornado sirens wailed across the city as students at Boyd Elementary took shelter inside of their gym.

“Knowing where to go might mean the difference between surviving a storm or not. Below ground is best in a tornado. An engineered safe room is next. But ultimately, knowing where to go no matter where you’re at is the key to survival.” says Steve Runnels, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

For the remainder of the week, Runnels says to look for places to seek shelter during severe thunderstorms and flooding.

Wednesday’s weather topic will involve lightning safety. Thursday will be on wind and hail, and the awareness week will end with flooding safety.