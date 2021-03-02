Alert system malfunction during tornado drill causes confusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Wireless Emergency Alert was sent to your phone early Tuesday morning said there was a tornado warning. That was not the case. Instead, it was part of a statewide tornado drill. However, this did cause some confusion.

Steve Runnels, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, said the alert from this morning should have had “test” wording in it but it was removed.

At 10:00 AM this morning, a test tornado warning was sent out for portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks and accidently activated cell phone alerts across northern #kswx #mowx. THERE ARE NO STORMS IN THE AREA, THERE IS NO TORNADO THREAT. — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) March 2, 2021

The National Weather Service Headquarters said in a tweet Tuesday, “A new software implemented last week mistakenly allowed the test to go out over WEA as an actual warning. The software is fixed”.

New software implemented last week mistakenly allowed the test to go out over WEA as an actual warning. The software is fixed.



(For reference: https://t.co/Z0u7NJHxjG) https://t.co/yc7eyT3YE0 — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 2, 2021

Here is the full statement from the National Weather Service:

National Weather Service statement about the Severe Weather Tornado Drill in Missouri and Kansas conducted today: pic.twitter.com/UkP63lfYDQ — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) March 2, 2021

While this did cause some confusion across the state, Runnels said there is one positive outcome.

“Come Springtime, we will send out the real thing so it is good to know that those tornado warnings do reach people’s cell phones as well as weather radios and other numerous ways in order to get emergency information.” Steve Runnels, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service Springfield

National Weather Services offices across the region were quick to respond to the issue and let everyone know this was only a test and there was no apparent threat.

On March 2nd, 2021 at 10:00 AM, a test tornado warning was sent out across southern Missouri and accidently activated cell phone alerts across northern #arwx. THERE ARE NO STORMS IN THE AREA, THERE IS NO TORNADO THREAT. — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 2, 2021

Concerning the recent tornado drill. The National Weather Service issued a properly coded TEST tornado warning. Somewhere in the Wireless Emergency Alert System chain, the message was misinterpreted as an actual warning and sent it out that way. We are looking into the cause — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 2, 2021

There has been confusion this morning with our test of the tornado warning system as part of the tornado drill. There was a malfunction between the NWS & the Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) system. The test warning should have not activated WEA. We apologize for the inconvenience. — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 2, 2021

This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Missouri and a statewide tornado drill is part of that. Each day will focus on a different topic to help you prepare for the upcoming season.