Weather Tour – The Water Cycle – 5/6/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
$66 Million headed to Missouri for child care assistance, another $1.5 million headed to food banks
Top Stories
Stone County woman charged with shooting a man in the chest
Missourians can start going to concerts again… Or can they?
Video
UPDATE: Police identify the two people found dead in their car in West Plains
Recycling Centers back open in Springfield
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
School Visit
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Wednesday, May 6 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, May 6 Morning Forecast
2,500 still without power in southeast Missouri; storms described as worst since 2009
Tuesday, May 5 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, May 5 Morning Forecast
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Crusaders fighting through offseason lull
Video
Top Stories
WTT to play 2020 season in one location
Video
Don Shula, winningest head coach in NFL history who led Dolphins to perfect season, dies at age 90
Matt Keough, former A’s pitcher and executive, dies at 64
Judge dismisses US women’s national soccer team’s claim for equal pay
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Weather Tour – The Water Cycle – 5/6/20
Weather Tour
Posted:
May 6, 2020 / 04:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 6, 2020 / 04:15 PM CDT
Donate Today Food Drive
Trending Stories
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
Missourians can start going to concerts again… Or can they?
Video
Ordinance passed on payday loans in Springfield
Video
UPDATE: Police identify the two people found dead in their car in West Plains
What MSU students will expect going back to school this fall
Video