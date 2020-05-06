Weather Tour Experiment: Water Cycle Process 5/6/20

It is time for another weather tour experiment!

This is experiment is to learn more about the water cycle, the cycle of processes by which water circulates between the Earth’s oceans, atmosphere, and land.

Here are the materials you will need:

Sealable plastic bag of any size

Packing tape

Thin sharpie

Warm water

Here is what you do.

Draw the water cycle on the bag, this could be really basic or with great detail. This includes evaporation off a body of water, condensation in the atmosphere for form clouds, and precipitation in the form of rain, snow, sleet, etc.

Pour warm water into the bag and seal it

Hang it in your window so the sun can help demonstrate the different parts of the cycle as drawn on your bags.

Have an experiment idea? Shoot us an email at news@kolr10.com.