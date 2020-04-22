Weather Tour Experiment: Rainbow 4/22/20

– It is time for another experiment to help pass the time while you and your families are home but this one can be outside!

Here are the materials you will need:

The sun

A glass of water

A white piece of paper

Crayons are optional

Here’s what you need to do:

Make sure the glass of water is filled almost to the top

Put the glass on the table half on and half off but don’t drop it, or you can just put it on the table where the sun shines through it

Place the white sheet of paper where the sun is shining until a rainbow forms!

That’s it!

Why does this happen? Light is made up of a lot of colors. When light passes through water, it is broken up, or scattered, and the colors can be seen in a rainbow.