Weather Tour Experiment: Rain in a jar 4/29/20

Running out of ideas to do at home? Here is a fun way to learn about rain using common household items.

Here are the materials you will need:

A clear jar or container

Shaving cream

Food coloring, any color of your choice

Take the jar and fill it almost to the top with water

Put a layer of shaving cream on top of the water, this will act as the cloud

Start putting food coloring on the shaving cream, closer to the edge

The food coloring acts as rain, once the “rain” gets too heavy, it will start to drop, much like rain falls from the sky! Have an experiment idea? Send us an email at news@kolr10.com