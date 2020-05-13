Weather Tour Experiment: Egg in a bottle 5/13/20

It’s time again for another at-home experiment!

This week we are sucking eggs into a bottle.

You will need your parent’s help for this.

Here are the materials you will need:

Hard-boiled deshelled eggs, matches, and a glass bottle

Here is what you need to do:

Light a match and toss it into the bottle and place the egg on top

Watch as the egg gets sucked into the bottle

But why does this happen?

The air in the bottle expands due to the heat from the match allowing the egg to squeeze into the bottle.

Have an experiment idea? Shoot us an email at news@kolr10.com.