Weather Tour Experiment: Cloud in a bottle 4/15/20

With you and your kids staying home, here is an experiment to learn about clouds.

Here is how to make a cloud in a bottle.

This experiment is all about the equation of state, which involves volume, temperatures, and pressure.

Here are the materials you will need:

One two-liter bottle

A bike pump

Rubbing alcohol

A valve from an inner tube on a bicycle wheel

The bottle acts as the atmosphere, the rubbing alcohol acts as the moisture in the atmosphere, and the valve is used to demonstrate pressure chances.

Remember to have a parent help you.

First, put a little rubbing alcohol in the bottle. Close the bottle and make sure to coat the sides of the bottle with the rubbing alcohol.

Put the valve in the top of the bottle and seal it so no air escapes.

Pump the bike pump, adding pressure to the bottle. Do this a few times.

Remove the valve quickly and watch the cloud form.

Why did this happen?

Pumping air into the bottle forces water vapor to compress. By releasing the pressure quickly, the air expands quickly. The temperature in the bottle becomes cooler which allows the water vapor to condense.

You can also do it in reverse but applying pressure to the bottle and the cloud will disappear.

A big thank you to our sponsor this week MS Propane.

Have an experiment idea? Send us an email at news@kolr10.com