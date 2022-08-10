Weather Cam

Weather

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 65°

Thursday

90° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 65°

Friday

91° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 91° 67°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 93° 70°

Sunday

97° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 97° 72°

Monday

95° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 95° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 89° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

80°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
80°

77°

9 PM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

12 AM
Clear
3%
72°

70°

1 AM
Clear
4%
70°

68°

2 AM
Clear
5%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
6%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
7%
66°

65°

5 AM
Clear
7%
65°

64°

6 AM
Clear
8%
64°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
65°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°
Jamie Warriner