Weather Cam

Springfield Mo87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 45%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
