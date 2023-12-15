WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Holiday break is postponed for the Senate as they try to hammer out a major immigration deal. The lawmakers are leaving for the weekend but will return Monday in hopes of passing something before the year ends.

Many senators are still skeptical they can reach a compromise, and getting something passed is complicated by the fact that the republican-led House already left Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is forcing senators to stay in Washington to continue working on a national security package.

“We’re going to keep working. This is too important not to,” he said.

Republicans, Democrats and the White House have all been meeting to negotiate a deal that includes both aid to Ukraine and the border reform that republicans are demanding.

“The Senate cannot claim to address major national security challenges without a solution to the one we’re facing on the southern border,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky).

Leaders say they’re making progress, but immigration is a divisive issue on Capitol Hill and time is running out to pass something before the end of the year.

“This might be one of the most difficult things we have ever had to work through, but we all know that so much, so much hangs on our success,” Schumer added.

Even if the Senate can get something passed, the House already left for their holiday break and there’s no sign they’re willing to return before January.

The Biden administration says funding for Ukraine will run out soon, and warns if Congress doesn’t approve more aid, it will deeply damage the war effort.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, “They need our help, and they need it right now, not after the eggnog.”

With or without a deal, Senator Schumer says he’s going to have the Senate vote on a package next week.