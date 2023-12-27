WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – We’re just weeks away from the first presidential primary contest and former President Donald Trump is still dominating the Republican field.

The countdown to Iowa caucuses is on, with less than 3 weeks until the Republican candidates face that first contest.

“We’re going to win the Iowa caucuses and then we’re going to crush crooked Joe Biden next November,” former President Donald Trump said at a recent rally.

Dr. Todd Belt is a politics professor with George Washington University. He says Iowa will reveal how dominant former President Trump is in this race.

“Donald Trump is far and away the leader here and anything less than a 50% showing could show some cracks in his lead,” Belt said.

Trump also faces several legal challenges. The Michigan Supreme Court just ruled he could stay on the ballot, but the Colorado Supreme Court recently decided to kick him off.

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely take up the case soon and Belt expects they’ll rule in favor of Trump.

“The court is very loathe to try to involve itself in political processes as they are working themselves through,” Belt said.

With Trump far ahead in the polls, his Republican rivals are just trying to gain ground.

Dr. Belt says Ron DeSantis’ campaign is losing momentum.

“Ron DeSantis’ campaign has been in a real state of flux,” Belt said.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy just canceled all of his TV ads, leading to questions about his campaign’s future.

“It could mean that he’s just losing steam and doesn’t want to put the money into it again,” Belt said. “Or it could mean what he says it means, which is that he wants to go after a more targeted digital approach”.

But Belt sees former Governor Nikki Haley as the one to watch.

“If she can make the case that number one, she’s the real alternative to Donald Trump and number two she might be more electable than Donald Trump, then that could really help her through Super Tuesday and give her a real chance to claim a primary,” Belt said.

That’s exactly what she’s telling voters. “I’m in every one of those general election polls, and I defeat Biden by double digits,” Haley said during a recent campaign stop.