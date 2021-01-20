Political analyst looks at Biden’s several executive actions signed in office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR10’s political analyst Brian Calfano goes over the several executive actions President Joe Biden is expected to sign during his first day in office.

All the executive orders are listed below:

Start a “100 Days Masking Challenge” Restructure federal government coordination to the COVID-19 pandemic Rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO) Extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums Continue “pause” on student loan payments until September 30 Rejoin the Paris Climate agreement End Keystone XL pipeline and revoke oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments Actions to advance racial equity through the federal government Count non-citizens in U.S. Census again Strengthen workplace discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity Defend “Dreamers” program for undocumented young Americans End so-called “Muslim travel ban Change Trump’s arrest priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ) Stop border wall construction Keep protections for a group of Liberians in the country Freezing last-minute Trump administration regulatory actions Formulate Executive Branch ethics doctrine

Hear what Calfano has to say on the executive orders and Trump's letter to Biden