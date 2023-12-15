WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The team of NASA astronauts set to fly around the moon paid a visit to the White House on Thursday. The Artemis II crew, made up of three Americans and one Canadian, will be the first team to fly around the moon in 50 years.

“The President was very proudly showing us an Apollo sample that is in the Oval Office that he treasures, right underneath a picture of his Corvette,” said commander Reid Wiseman.

The crew spent time with President Joe Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It’s really been nice to just shake their hands and tell them thank you for their leadership and making it possible for us to have this amazing journey,” said pilot Victor Glover.

Mission specialist Christina Koch expressed her gratitude to the President for his continued support.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to thank him for his leadership and to get to know him a little bit better and to share our gratefulness for this mission and for what he’s done for the space program,” she said.

The crew will fly NASA’s Orion capsule around the moon and then head straight back to Earth. The mission is expected to happen in late 2024 at the earliest.

“We’re getting ready for a dress rehearsal in February where we will be bobbing around in the Pacific Ocean in a mocked-up capsule,” said mission specialist Jeremy Hansen.

Last year, an empty Orion capsule flew around the moon and back as part of a dress rehearsal for the mission. It resulted in unexpected charring and loss of material from the heat shield, which is meant to protect the capsule against the extreme heat of reentry.

NASA says it aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.