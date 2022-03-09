WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A bill to reform the U.S. Postal Service is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Advocates say it will help fix the agency’s finances and modernize how it delivers mail.

“Postal reform is now signed, sealed and delivered,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

The bill passed with massive bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House. The House passed it last month 342 to 92. The Senate passed it 79 to 19 on Tuesday.

Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, co-sponsored the Senate version of the legislation.

“What could be more nonpartisan than trying to save the post office?” Portman said.

The bill saves the agency money by requiring postal workers to enroll in Medicare when they become eligible and drops a mandate that forced USPS to fund health care costs years in advance.

It also guarantees mail service six days a week and creates an online delivery dashboard.

American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein says it makes important improvements.

“It will strengthen the public postal service, that’s what the people of the country need, take care some of the financial problems,” Dimondstein said. “It won’t fix all the challenges, but it’s a huge step forward.”

This comes at a moment of concern about mail service slowdowns and the agency’s finances.

“I hate to think what would have happened without this legislation because we have to get out of this downward spiral,” Dimondstein said.

Even with the overwhelming bipartisan support, there are some lawmakers who didn’t vote for the bill.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., raised concerns about it, saying it puts the burden on Medicare and adds to the federal deficit.

“This bill doesn’t reduce costs. It just shifts them from one unfunded government program to another unfunded government program,” Scott said.

Sen. Portman points out that the Congressional Budget Office found it will save taxpayers $1.5 billion.

“It’s not perfect, nothing is around here. But it’s a whole lot better than the alternative and it does get the postal service back on track again,” Portman said.