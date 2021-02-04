Josh Hawley wants Congress to give Planned Parenthood dollars to adoption, maternal health programs

Washington DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:
parenting adoption foster kids family_9170815278900528712

KOLR Big Game 728x90

WASHINGTON D.C. — Missouri’s senator wants Congress to transfer federal dollars from Planned Parenthood to federal adoption and maternal health programs.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley introduced the amendment to Congress’ proposed budget resolution Thursday, Feb. 4.

Hawley released a statement about his proposed amendment:

“Instead of abusing obscure Senate rules and procedures to give handouts to their favored constituents, why don’t Democrats work across the aisle to help mothers and children in need? If Democrats are serious about unifying the country, then now is the time to drop divisive, partisan agendas and come together on an issue that all Americans can agree with.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station