Josh Hawley wants Congress to give Planned Parenthood dollars to adoption, maternal health programs

WASHINGTON D.C. — Missouri’s senator wants Congress to transfer federal dollars from Planned Parenthood to federal adoption and maternal health programs.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley introduced the amendment to Congress’ proposed budget resolution Thursday, Feb. 4.
Hawley released a statement about his proposed amendment:
“Instead of abusing obscure Senate rules and procedures to give handouts to their favored constituents, why don’t Democrats work across the aisle to help mothers and children in need? If Democrats are serious about unifying the country, then now is the time to drop divisive, partisan agendas and come together on an issue that all Americans can agree with.”