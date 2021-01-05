Congress members prepare to count electorial votes for the presidential election

The US Capitol building is seen on a cold and sunny winter day as Congress is in session in Washington on December 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Congress is getting ready to count the electoral votes for the presidential election on Jan. 6, and over 100 congress members are set to protest the results.

The Electoral Count Act of 1881 instructs the House and Senate to open envelopes from all 50 in addition to the ones from D.C.

This is to make sure the results look authentic then the Senate will announce the results state by state.

However, this year several members of the House and Senate are expected to object to the results from certain states.

“In order for an objection to be heard, you need a member of the house and senate; we have many many members of both that are willing to object. What happens is, so long as the objection is made appropriately, the congress will separate, the house will go to this room, the Senate will go to that room, and they’ll debate the objection,” said Political Science instructor Andrew Crocker.

The objection will need to be approved in both the House and Senate, and this scenario is unlikely as the House is controlled by the Democrats.

There are also not enough Republican senators expected to object.

“If only one of them approve, it is close with no cigar. You need both chambers to approve of the objection. Once that happens, you reject the state, assuming we get that far, and it’s not super clear what happens at that point. You just have yourself and the electoral college, minus that on state; what if you reject enough states that no one candidate gets 270? If that’s the case, there’s no answer in the law,” said Crocker.

There was a lawsuit that sought to give Vice President Mike Pence power to overturn the election, but the lawsuit was thrown out. Also, Mike Pence did not support to a lawsuit.

Once the electoral votes are counted, the last thing for Joe Biden to do to become president is to take the oath of office.