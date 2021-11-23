Biden expected to address consumer prices during Tuesday remarks

Our week began on a pleasant note and that continues as we progress into our Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise though as winds turn around from the south. This brings a return of milder conditions, with highs expected in the lower to middle 60s later on today. The breeze will become a bit more noticeable too as we head through the next 24 hours, blowing around 10-20 mph. Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves in Wednesday night. An area of low pressure will move through the region, dragging a cold front along with it. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight Wednesday and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s Wednesday, despite the clouds with highs tumbling back into the 40s on Turkey Day. A few showers are possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We'll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you're heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It's looking to come through dry. We'll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the low to mid-60s.

Have a great day!