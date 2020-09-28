150 million rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed to all U.S. states

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Trump Administration is sending 150 million rapid point-of-care tests to all 50 states for free, according to an announcement from the president Monday.

“This continues our effort to use testing to protect high-risk communities,” President Donald Trump said.

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir described the process as, “very simple — comes in a card with a little strip.”

Giroir says 15 minutes is all people will need to know if they have COVID-19.

“They come with a swab; they come with everything you need,” Giroir said.

The Trump administration says states will decide the best way to use the tests based on the circumstances they face.

“This is going to be huge for us to have this,” said Texas state Rep. Dan Huberty (R-Kingwood).

Huberty says Texas has already mapped out a plan to send the tests to the areas most in need.

“We have regional service centers in each one of our areas, and there are 20 of them in the state of Texas,” he said.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says in his state, the priority will be students and teachers.

“What these rapid tests will allow us to do is to regularly test teachers, so that they have peace of mind, so that they can get in the classroom and focus on teaching and not worry about the virus,” Reeves said.

The White House says 6.5 million tests will be sent to all 50 states this week. Another 10 million will be sent every week until the 150 million tests run out.