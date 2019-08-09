Police talk techniques to use in the event of an active shooter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Active shooter drills are becoming more prevalent in the wake of the two mass shootings last weekend.

Our Frances Lin spoke to Sergeant Eric Schroeder, with the police department, talked about the ‘run, hide, fight’ techniques and which ones to use during an active shooter situation.

“If you’re able to get away, getting away from the incident is the first priority if you can.” Said Schroder.

If you are unable to get away, Schroeder hiding would be the next best option.

“And the word hide could also be used as a barricade, we wouldn’t just hide in here, we would lock the door, put furniture, put different things between the bad guy and us.”

He also said its always important to be aware.

“What people need to be more aware of, is when you hear the pop pop pop if your instinct is that’s not right, something’s wrong, we should be reacting and not sitting there and being curious about what that sound is.”

If you’re in an active shooter situation with a gun, it would be your decision whether or not to try and stop the shooter.