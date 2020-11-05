Walking and Wagging – Wina

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
West Plains passes mask mandate that starts immediately
MSU finds new way to honor veterans amidst pandemic
Video
Bottoms up! Voters in Prairie Grove approve liquor sales
Video
16-year-old McDonald’s employee killed in ‘random’ shooting in drive-thru, police say
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thursday, October 5 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, November 4 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, November 4 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, November 3 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, October 3 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Steelers players send dinner to Pennsylvania vote count workers
Top Stories
Glendale knocks out Irish in overtime
Video
Ozark strikes early, eliminates Kickapoo
Video
MSU releases parts of non-conference basketball schedules
Video
Crusaders prepare for CMU with sights set on a win streak
Video
The Big Game
VOTE 2020
Election Results
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Jeep Life Sales
Search
Search
Search
Walking and Wagging – Wina
wag and walk
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 05:31 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 05:31 AM CST
Walking and Wagging – Wina
Video
Wagging and Walking – Keira
Wagging and Walking – Sadie
Video
Wagging & Walking – Cole
Video
Wagging and Walking – Sally
Video
Wagging and Walking – Zues
Video
Wagging and Walking – Everest
Video
Wagging and Walking-Goober
Video
Wagging and Walking: Lucky & Red Cat
Video
Wagging and Walking: Princess
Video
Wagging and Walking Kleine and Stella
Video
Wagging and Walking – Warrior
Video
Walking and Wagging – Dexter
Video
Wagging and Walking – Jaxson and Shadow
Video
Wagging and Walking – Kiki
Video
Wagging and Walking – Rex
Video
WALKING AND WAGGING – LUNA
Video
More wag and walk
Trending Stories
SPD finds parents of toddler wandering alone in park
Mother of Springfield man killed by DEA shares son’s memory, expresses her frustration
Video
Election Results
Live Stream
Missouri House 135: Potential for a recount
Video