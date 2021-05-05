Wagging & Walking – Zuzu

wag and walk
Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk
Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

41°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

43°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

45°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

46°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 68° 47°

Thursday

65° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 65° 42°

Friday

68° / 52°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 68° 52°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 70° 57°

Sunday

63° / 43°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 63° 43°

Monday

59° / 44°
Showers
Showers 30% 59° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 62° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
46°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
51°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
65°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
61°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

54°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
51°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
48°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100