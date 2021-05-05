Wagging & Walking – Zuzu

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. -- One person is dead after their vehicle rolled over and they were ejected, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on May 4, 2021, around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate-44 heading eastbound. Johnny Curtis, 52, traveled off the right side of the roadway hitting a highway sign and the embankment. The vehicle then went airborne, rolled over and ejected Curtis. He was later pronounced dead at the General Leonard Wood Army Comunity Hospital.