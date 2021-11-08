Wagging & Walking – Yoda

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

67° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 67° 54°

Wednesday

66° / 46°
Showers
Showers 20% 66° 46°

Thursday

56° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 38°

Friday

49° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 30°

Saturday

46° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 46° 31°

Sunday

52° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 52° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
1%
62°

58°

7 PM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

8 PM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
53°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
53°

52°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

52°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
52°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
53°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
50°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

45°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

51°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100