Weather
Springfield Mo76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla82°F Sunny Feels like 87°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains84°F Sunny Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity