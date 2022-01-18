Wagging & Walking – Winston
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo35°F Sunny Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Increasing clouds. A few showers possible late. Low 37F. Winds S/N at 5 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Branson29°F Sunny Feels like 24°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy this evening then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 62%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Harrison36°F Sunny Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Rolla36°F Sunny Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
West Plains32°F Sunny Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon