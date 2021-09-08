Wagging & Walking – Whiskey
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 5 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent