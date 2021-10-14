Wagging & Walking – Whippet
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson66°F Light Rain Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Precip
- 57%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Precip
- 34%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla65°F Rain Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 4 mph N
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 56%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Cloudy with showers. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 54%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous