Wagging & Walking – Whippet

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 70° 60°

Friday

63° / 41°
Showers
Showers 40% 63° 41°

Saturday

64° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 40°

Sunday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

73° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 51°

Wednesday

67° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 67° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

67°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
67°

68°

1 PM
Showers
40%
68°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

6 PM
Showers
35%
69°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
67°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

12 AM
Few Showers
31%
63°

63°

1 AM
Showers
35%
63°

63°

2 AM
Showers
38%
63°

63°

3 AM
Showers
41%
63°

63°

4 AM
Showers
47%
63°

63°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
63°

63°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
63°

63°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
63°

60°

8 AM
Rain
66%
60°

60°

9 AM
Rain
66%
60°

59°

10 AM
Showers
51%
59°

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Light Rain

Branson

66°F Light Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Cloudy with showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

65°F Rain Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with showers. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

