Wagging & Walking – Warrior
Springfield Mo28°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 23°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
29°F A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson28°F Fair Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 2 mph SW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison26°F Sunny Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 2 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
30°F A few passing clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla26°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
27°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains25°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 1 mph NW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
25°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
- Humidity