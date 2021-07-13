Wagging & Walking – Tux
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo79°F Fair Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 57%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Branson82°F Fair Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Harrison82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Rolla79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
West Plains81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent