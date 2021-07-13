Wagging & Walking – Tux

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 86° 65°

Wednesday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 91° 71°

Thursday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 72°

Friday

82° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 68°

Sunday

82° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 68°

Monday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
84°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
82°

77°

9 PM
Clear
3%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
3%
75°

74°

11 PM
Clear
3%
74°

73°

12 AM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
4%
72°

70°

2 AM
Clear
4%
70°

70°

3 AM
Clear
6%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
5%
69°

69°

5 AM
Clear
5%
69°

69°

6 AM
Clear
6%
69°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
70°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
3%
85°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
87°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

Springfield Mo

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

82°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100