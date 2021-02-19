Wagging & Walking – Tucker
Springfield Mo2°F Fair Feels like -6°
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
15°F A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Branson8°F Fog Feels like 8°
- Wind
- 1 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
16°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Harrison7°F Sunny Feels like 7°
- Wind
- 0 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
17°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Rolla5°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like -2°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
16°F Some passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSW
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
West Plains7°F Fair Feels like -1°
- Wind
- 4 mph W
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
15°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly
