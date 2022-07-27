Weather
Springfield Mo76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Partly cloudy with showers or thunderstorms. Low 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Branson80°F Sunny Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 35%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Harrison81°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 36%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Rolla73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
West Plains80°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
75°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity