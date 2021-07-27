Wagging & Walking – Trixie
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 2 mph W
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 0 mph W
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph S
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 1 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous