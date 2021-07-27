Wagging & Walking – Trixie

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 93° 72°

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Thursday

98° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 74°

Friday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 70°

Sunday

88° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 69°

Monday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
78°

81°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
81°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
85°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
87°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
89°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
91°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
88°

84°

9 PM
Clear
3%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
4%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
4%
81°

79°

12 AM
Clear
5%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
5%
78°

76°

2 AM
Clear
6%
76°

75°

3 AM
Clear
6%
75°

75°

4 AM
Clear
7%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
8%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
8%
73°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
8%
74°

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100