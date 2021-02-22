Wagging & Walking – Trigger

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk
Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

27°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

31°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

33°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 54° 33°

Tuesday

65° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 65° 35°

Wednesday

53° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 53° 28°

Thursday

49° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 33°

Friday

52° / 37°
Showers
Showers 20% 52° 37°

Saturday

55° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 55° 39°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 53° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
32°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
45°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
50°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
52°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
52°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
52°

49°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
49°

48°

7 PM
Clear
3%
48°

46°

8 PM
Clear
4%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
4%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
5%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
5%
41°

40°

2 AM
Clear
6%
40°

38°

3 AM
Clear
7%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
6%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
7%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
7%
35°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100