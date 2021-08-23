Wagging & Walking – Thyme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Thousands of students around the Ozarks are returning to school today. Springfield Public Schools says they'll be focusing on safety.

"We are still in the midst of a pandemic," superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said. "We will still continue to exercise safety precautions as it relates to our cleaning protocols, ensuring that we have proper PPE. It's going to be a great 2021-22 school year."