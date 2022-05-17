Weather
Springfield Mo59°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 1 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 78%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 0 mph NW
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 37%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
