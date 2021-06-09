Wagging & Walking – Thor

wag and walk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More wag and walk

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph VAR
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Branson

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Rolla

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fog

West Plains

71°F Fog Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 85° 69°

Thursday

87° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 71°

Friday

89° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 72°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 70°

Sunday

92° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 92° 68°

Monday

91° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 91° 67°

Tuesday

87° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
83°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°

72°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100